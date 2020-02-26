Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $200,000 Position in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 1,437 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $200,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,370 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $3,245,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in Wynn Resorts by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,215 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,798 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 25,230 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,025 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.99% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Matt Maddox sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $3,004,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 368,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,304,477.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WYNN opened at $113.89 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a PE ratio of 99.03, a PEG ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a 1-year low of $102.03 and a 1-year high of $153.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $135.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.67.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The casino operator reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($1.53). Wynn Resorts had a return on equity of 15.43% and a net margin of 1.86%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. Wynn Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 153.26%.

Several brokerages have commented on WYNN. BidaskClub cut shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $147.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Union Gaming Research lowered shares of Wynn Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.75.

Wynn Resorts, Limited owns and operates destination casino resorts. As of February 20, 2019, the company's Wynn Palace segment had approximately 424,000 square feet of casino space, which offered 320 table games and 1,041 slot machines, private gaming salons, and sky casinos; a luxury hotel towers with 1,706 guest rooms, suites, and villas; 13 food and beverage outlets; 106,000 square feet of retail space; 37,000 square feet of meeting and convention space; recreation and leisure facilities comprising a gondola ride, health club, spa, salon, and pool; and public attractions, such as performance lake and floral art displays.

