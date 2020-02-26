Cetera Investment Advisers Takes $216,000 Position in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI)

Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in Ubiquiti Inc. (NYSE:UI) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,149 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 15.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 10,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Ubiquiti by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 20,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,846,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in Ubiquiti during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. 11.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UI opened at $134.13 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $163.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.35. Ubiquiti Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.22 and a twelve month high of $199.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 26.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.44.

Ubiquiti (NYSE:UI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.08). Ubiquiti had a negative return on equity of 592.27% and a net margin of 28.52%. The business had revenue of $308.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.33 EPS. Ubiquiti’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Ubiquiti Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. Ubiquiti’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.32%.

UI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Monday, December 30th. Barclays restated a “sell” rating on shares of Ubiquiti in a report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Ubiquiti from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ubiquiti from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $134.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.50.

In other Ubiquiti news, Director Ronald Sege sold 1,584 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.13, for a total value of $228,301.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,301.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Ubiquiti Inc develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers worldwide. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as offers consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name.

