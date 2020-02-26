Cetera Investment Advisers Takes Position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG)

Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new position in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 10,382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $125,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 86,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 35,160 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 578,095 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 43,775 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 179.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 73,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 47,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 3,871 shares during the last quarter. 34.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT stock opened at $11.26 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.12. Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Inc has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $12.65.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT (NYSEAMERICAN:BRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.73). The firm had revenue of $52.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.18 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bluerock Residential Growth REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th.

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT Company Profile

Bluerock Residential Growth REIT, Inc (NYSE American: BRG) is a real estate investment trust that focuses on developing and acquiring a diversified portfolio of institutional-quality highly amenitized live/work/play apartment communities in demographically attractive knowledge economy growth markets to appeal to the renter by choice.

