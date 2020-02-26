Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 13 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $550,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMG. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,699,029 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,245,187,000 after purchasing an additional 121,606 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 97.6% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 81 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 618 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $519,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.2% during the third quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 2,690 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,261,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 68.9% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 743 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, Director Pershing Square Capital Manage sold 73,178 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $859.62, for a total transaction of $62,905,272.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Brian R. Niccol sold 749 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $813.11, for a total transaction of $609,019.39. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 26,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,656,371.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,068 shares of company stock valued at $71,674,801. 2.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $901.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $875.00 to $920.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $831.00 to $875.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price objective (up from $975.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $680.00 price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $862.61.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $856.01 on Wednesday. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 12-month low of $594.66 and a 12-month high of $940.28. The stock has a market cap of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.20, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $881.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $829.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The restaurant operator reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.12. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. Chipotle Mexican Grill’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 18.39 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2018, it operated 2,491 restaurants, including 2,452 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 37 Chipotle restaurants internationally, and two non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

