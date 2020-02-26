Citigroup Reiterates Buy Rating for Imperial Brands (LON:IMB)

Citigroup reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Imperial Brands (LON:IMB) in a research note published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on IMB. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 1,900 ($24.99) to GBX 2,100 ($27.62) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Imperial Brands to a sector performer rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($21.05) to GBX 1,800 ($23.68) in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Imperial Brands in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price objective on shares of Imperial Brands from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,400 ($31.57) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 2,355 ($30.98).

LON IMB opened at GBX 1,689 ($22.22) on Tuesday. Imperial Brands has a 52-week low of GBX 1,636.58 ($21.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,673 ($35.16). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 244.63, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $16.05 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.96. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,903.99 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,896.22.

In other Imperial Brands news, insider Oliver Tant purchased 2,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,827 ($24.03) per share, with a total value of £40,194 ($52,872.93). Also, insider Jon Stanton purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,865 ($24.53) per share, with a total value of £27,975 ($36,799.53).

About Imperial Brands

Imperial Brands PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, imports, markets, and sells tobacco and tobacco-related products. It offers a range of cigarettes, fine cut and smokeless tobacco, papers, and cigars; and e-vapour products. The company sells its products under the growth brands, such as Davidoff, Gauloises Blondes, JPS, West, Lambert & Butler, Bastos, Fine, Winston, News, and Parker & Simpson; and specialist brands consisting of blu, Kool, Gitanes, Jade, Cohiba, Montecristo, Romeo Y Julieta, Backwoods, Skruf, Golden Virginia, and Drum in approximately 160 countries worldwide.

