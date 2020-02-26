Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) Downgraded to “Sell” at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital cut shares of Clinigen Group (LON:CLIN) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a buy rating on shares of Clinigen Group in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 1,253 ($16.48).

Shares of Clinigen Group stock opened at GBX 750 ($9.87) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $979.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 187.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 934.48 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 894.31. Clinigen Group has a one year low of GBX 777.50 ($10.23) and a one year high of GBX 1,069 ($14.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.62, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of GBX 2.15 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a yield of 0.29%. Clinigen Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.75%.

About Clinigen Group

Clinigen Group plc operates as a specialty pharmaceutical and services company. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Medicines, Unlicensed Medicines, and Clinical Trial Services. The Commercial Medicines segment acquires and licenses commercial medicines and then revitalises them, as well as provides access to licensed and branded generic medicines in the Africa and Asia Pacific region.

