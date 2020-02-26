Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Shares Acquired by Cetera Advisor Networks LLC

Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its position in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 28.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,484 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 7,412 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Corning during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management acquired a new stake in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 351.9% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,220 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI increased its holdings in Corning by 640.9% in the 3rd quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLW opened at $25.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.74. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.97, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.20. Corning Incorporated has a 1-year low of $25.36 and a 1-year high of $35.34.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 billion. Corning had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 45.45%.

GLW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. TheStreet downgraded Corning from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 price target (up from $32.00) on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank downgraded Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $33.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.09.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment manufactures glass substrates for organic light-emitting diodes and liquid crystal displays used in televisions, notebook computers, and flat panel desktop monitors.

