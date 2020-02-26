Cresset Asset Management LLC Invests $34,000 in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 13,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $410,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,845,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,027,000 after purchasing an additional 118,420 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new position in Ring Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Ring Energy by 458.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 145,552 shares during the period.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ring Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.08.

Shares of REI opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.65. Ring Energy Inc has a 12-month low of $1.23 and a 12-month high of $6.59.

Ring Energy Profile

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

