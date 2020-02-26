Cresset Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Cresset Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 34.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,181 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc. now owns 3,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Buckingham Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Buckingham Asset Management LLC now owns 12,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $616,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $756,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares during the period.

Shares of VTIP opened at $49.57 on Wednesday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.25 and a one year high of $49.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $49.38 and a 200 day moving average of $49.34.

