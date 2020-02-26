Cresset Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 17,396 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $162,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,535,255 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,399,000 after purchasing an additional 16,787 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The West boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 77,938 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 37,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 5,525 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 129,325 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 59.9% in the 3rd quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 876,116 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $8,025,000 after purchasing an additional 328,307 shares during the last quarter. 53.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ford Motor alerts:

A number of analysts recently weighed in on F shares. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Ford Motor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

In other news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $185,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 145,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,348,759.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE F opened at $7.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.22 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $30.01 billion, a PE ratio of 361.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.68 and its 200-day moving average is $8.98.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. Ford Motor’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.42%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

See Also: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding F? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ford Motor (NYSE:F).

Receive News & Ratings for Ford Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ford Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.