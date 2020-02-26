Cresset Asset Management LLC Purchases New Position in Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ring Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:REI) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Ring Energy by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 365,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 21,104 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ring Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $859,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Ring Energy by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 535,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,412,000 after purchasing an additional 81,744 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in Ring Energy by 641.0% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 99,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 85,890 shares during the period.

Shares of REI stock opened at $1.67 on Wednesday. Ring Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.59. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ring Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.08.

Ring Energy, Inc, an exploration and production company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas in Texas, the United States. As of December 31, 2018, the company's proved reserves consisted of approximately 36.6 million barrel of oil equivalent. As of the above date, it also had interests in 17,408 net developed acres and 58,620 net undeveloped acres in Andrews and Gaines counties; and 19,138 net developed acres and 860 net undeveloped acres in Culberson and Reeves counties.

