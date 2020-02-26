Cresset Asset Management LLC Raises Stock Position in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV)

Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its stake in AMBEV S A/S (NYSE:ABEV) by 46.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,798 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,778 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AMBEV S A/S were worth $166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ABEV. UMA Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter valued at about $52,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the third quarter valued at about $58,000. AMG National Trust Bank purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $70,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in AMBEV S A/S in the fourth quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in AMBEV S A/S by 51.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 5,544 shares in the last quarter. 7.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $3.90 target price (down from $4.30) on shares of AMBEV S A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. HSBC cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut shares of AMBEV S A/S from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. AMBEV S A/S has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.60.

ABEV stock opened at $3.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.79. AMBEV S A/S has a 12 month low of $3.57 and a 12 month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

About AMBEV S A/S

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Latin America North, Latin America South, and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Quilmes Clásica, Paceña, Taquiña, Huari, Becker, Báltica, Ouro Fino, Pilsen, Patricia, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, Kokanee, Banks, and Deputy brands.

