Cresset Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Banco Santander SA (NYSE:SAN) by 33.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,821 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 18,411 shares during the quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Santander were worth $152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAN. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Banco Santander by 30.1% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 110,728,157 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $445,127,000 after buying an additional 25,593,596 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 211.5% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,059,479 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,666,000 after purchasing an additional 2,077,322 shares during the last quarter. Cowen Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Banco Santander in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,845,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 80,020.0% in the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 653,779 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,707,000 after purchasing an additional 652,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in shares of Banco Santander by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 1,918,256 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,942,000 after purchasing an additional 449,093 shares during the last quarter. 1.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Banco Santander from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Banco Santander from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Banco Santander from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.88.

SAN stock opened at $3.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.13. Banco Santander SA has a 12 month low of $3.65 and a 12 month high of $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.13, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

Banco Santander Company Profile

Banco Santander, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various retail and commercial banking products and services for individual and corporate clients worldwide. It offers demand and time deposits, and current and savings accounts; mortgages, consumer finance, auto finance, and personal loans; export and agency finance, trade and working capital solutions, syndicated corporate loans, and structured financing; debt capital markets and global markets services; and debit and credit cards.

