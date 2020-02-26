Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 5,352 Shares of Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its stake in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 21.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,421 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,352 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $230,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 50.4% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,660 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,232 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Banco Bradesco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Banco Bradesco alerts:

Shares of BBD opened at $6.88 on Wednesday. Banco Bradesco SA has a 52-week low of $6.82 and a 52-week high of $10.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $7.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.21. The firm has a market cap of $56.23 billion, a PE ratio of 8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.79.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be paid a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.41%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. UBS Group raised Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

Read More: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Bradesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Bradesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.