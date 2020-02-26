Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes $192,000 Position in Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources Co (NYSE:MTDR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,657 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp raised its stake in Matador Resources by 11.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,471,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $116,290,000 after acquiring an additional 639,279 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 3,411,037 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,296,000 after acquiring an additional 127,790 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 35.8% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,342,106 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $55,245,000 after acquiring an additional 880,885 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Matador Resources by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC now owns 992,931 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $17,843,000 after acquiring an additional 87,424 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in Matador Resources by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 893,112 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $16,049,000 after acquiring an additional 103,000 shares during the last quarter.

In other Matador Resources news, CAO Robert T. Macalik bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.95 per share, for a total transaction of $26,505.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 12,250 shares of company stock valued at $172,314 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MTDR opened at $10.87 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.36, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 2.26. Matador Resources Co has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $22.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The energy company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.11. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 20.35%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Matador Resources Co will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MTDR. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Matador Resources from $28.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Williams Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Tudor Pickering lowered Matador Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine upgraded Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Matador Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Matador Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.27.

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates in two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

