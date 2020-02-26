Cresset Asset Management LLC Takes Position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,105,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,125,000 after purchasing an additional 698,009 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,888,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,369,000 after purchasing an additional 338,461 shares during the last quarter. Markel Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Markel Corp now owns 1,585,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,057,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 1,201,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,499,000 after purchasing an additional 238,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Marriott International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,359,000 after acquiring an additional 20,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Marriott International alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. Berenberg Bank lowered Marriott International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $151.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “hold” rating and issued a $128.00 target price on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub lowered Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Marriott International from $135.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.33.

In other Marriott International news, CEO Arne M. Sorenson sold 47,824 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.26, for a total transaction of $6,803,442.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 734,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,503,911.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Juliana B. Marriott sold 20,000 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.93, for a total value of $2,978,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,680,740. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 114,562 shares of company stock valued at $16,543,861 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MAR stock opened at $124.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.63, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $144.88 and a 200 day moving average of $135.73. Marriott International Inc has a 1 year low of $116.85 and a 1 year high of $153.39.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Marriott International’s payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Marriott International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marriott International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.