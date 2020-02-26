Croda International (LON:CRDA) Receives “Add” Rating from Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt reiterated their add rating on shares of Croda International (LON:CRDA) in a report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CRDA. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,400 ($57.88) to GBX 4,625 ($60.84) and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Croda International in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of Croda International from GBX 4,600 ($60.51) to GBX 4,700 ($61.83) and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut shares of Croda International to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,857.14 ($63.89).

Shares of LON CRDA opened at GBX 4,740 ($62.35) on Tuesday. Croda International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 48.62 ($0.64) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 5,415 ($71.23). The stock has a market cap of $6.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 5,075.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 4,885.82.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 50.50 ($0.66) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. This is a boost from Croda International’s previous dividend of $39.50. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 0.43%.

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

