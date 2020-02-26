CrowdWiz Price Hits $0.0024 on Top Exchanges (WIZ)

CrowdWiz (CURRENCY:WIZ) traded 66.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 26th. During the last week, CrowdWiz has traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar. One CrowdWiz token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0024 or 0.00000026 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. CrowdWiz has a market cap of $10,321.00 and approximately $7.00 worth of CrowdWiz was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ontology (ONT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007900 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002520 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0218 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001399 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000074 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000423 BTC.

CrowdWiz Token Profile

CrowdWiz uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 14th, 2017. CrowdWiz’s total supply is 5,639,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,300,516 tokens. CrowdWiz’s official Twitter account is @Crowdwiz and its Facebook page is accessible here. CrowdWiz’s official website is crowdwiz.io. The Reddit community for CrowdWiz is /r/Crowdwiz_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for CrowdWiz is medium.com/@crowdwiz.io.

Buying and Selling CrowdWiz

CrowdWiz can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CrowdWiz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CrowdWiz should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CrowdWiz using one of the exchanges listed above.

