Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Price Target Lowered to GBX 625 at Berenberg Bank

Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) had its target price trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 700 ($9.21) to GBX 625 ($8.22) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of LON DAL opened at GBX 395 ($5.20) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 409.23 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 437.76. The company has a market cap of $731.41 million and a PE ratio of 8.96. Dalata Hotel Group has a 52-week low of GBX 376.50 ($4.95) and a 52-week high of GBX 535 ($7.04). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.75, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.77.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a €0.07 ($0.08) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. This is an increase from Dalata Hotel Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. Dalata Hotel Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.14%.

Dalata Hotel Group Company Profile

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

