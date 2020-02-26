Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) Given New GBX 3,300 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (LON:DPH) had its price target upped by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on the company. HSBC upped their price objective on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

LON:DPH opened at GBX 2,656 ($34.94) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.24. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 2,895.56 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,817.97. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of GBX 2,336 ($30.73) and a 1 year high of GBX 3,090 ($40.65).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be issued a GBX 10.29 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.37%. Dechra Pharmaceuticals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 1.06%.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

