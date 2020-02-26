Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (DPH) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10.29 on April 8th

Dechra Pharmaceuticals plc (LON:DPH) announced a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.29 ($0.14) per share on Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

LON:DPH opened at GBX 2,652 ($34.89) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,895.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,817.97. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion and a PE ratio of 88.11. Dechra Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of GBX 2,336 ($30.73) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,090 ($40.65).

Get Dechra Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DPH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 3,200 ($42.09) to GBX 3,300 ($43.41) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. HSBC raised their price target on Dechra Pharmaceuticals from GBX 2,915 ($38.35) to GBX 2,950 ($38.81) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Dechra Pharmaceuticals to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from GBX 3,090 ($40.65) to GBX 2,930 ($38.54) in a report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Dechra Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Dechra Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, regulates, markets, and sells veterinary pharmaceuticals and related products for veterinarians worldwide. It operates through European Pharmaceuticals, North American Pharmaceuticals, and Pharmaceuticals Research and Development segments. The company offers various endocrinology, dermatology, analgesia and anesthesia, cardiovascular, and critical care products for dogs and cats; water soluble antibiotics, poultry vaccines, and locomotion and pain management products for poultry, pigs, and cattle; and lameness and pain management products for horses and ponies.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dechra Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.