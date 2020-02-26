Derwent London’s (DLN) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Derwent London (LON:DLN) in a report released on Tuesday morning, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,850 ($37.49) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,722 ($48.96) to GBX 4,277 ($56.26) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 4,400 ($57.88) price objective (up previously from GBX 3,850 ($50.64)) on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Monday. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 4,000 ($52.62) to GBX 4,580 ($60.25) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Barclays reissued an underweight rating on shares of Derwent London in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 3,686.73 ($48.50).

Shares of Derwent London stock opened at GBX 4,210 ($55.38) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 4,126.56 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,627.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.91. Derwent London has a 52-week low of GBX 2,858 ($37.60) and a 52-week high of GBX 4,314 ($56.75). The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion and a P/E ratio of 21.38.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be given a dividend of GBX 51.45 ($0.68) per share. This represents a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. This is an increase from Derwent London’s previous dividend of $21.00. Derwent London’s payout ratio is currently 0.35%.

About Derwent London

Derwent London plc owns 86 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at £5.2 billion (including joint ventures) as at 31 December 2018, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

