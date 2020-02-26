Eagle Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its holdings in Reinsurance Group of America Inc (NYSE:RGA) by 5.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,052 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 797 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Reinsurance Group of America were worth $2,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 81.4% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $10,228,000 after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 1.8% during the third quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,377 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Reinsurance Group of America during the third quarter worth $43,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 27.3% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 708 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Reinsurance Group of America by 3.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 127,916 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,451,000 after buying an additional 4,342 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:RGA opened at $140.39 on Wednesday. Reinsurance Group of America Inc has a twelve month low of $139.83 and a twelve month high of $169.26. The company has a market cap of $9.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.30 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $153.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $157.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Reinsurance Group of America (NYSE:RGA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The insurance provider reported $3.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.71 by ($0.28). Reinsurance Group of America had a return on equity of 7.85% and a net margin of 6.08%. The business had revenue of $3.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Reinsurance Group of America Inc will post 14.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Reinsurance Group of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.97%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $181.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Reinsurance Group of America in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Reinsurance Group of America from $147.00 to $145.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Reinsurance Group of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $161.80.

In other Reinsurance Group of America news, Director Patricia Lynn Guinn bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.29 per share, for a total transaction of $288,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,949 shares in the company, valued at $569,801.21. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated engages in reinsurance business. It offers individual and group life and health insurance products, including term life, credit life, universal life, whole life, group life and health, joint and last survivor insurance, critical illness, disability, and longevity products, as well as asset-intensive and financial reinsurance products.

