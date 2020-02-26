Eagle Asset Management Inc. Invests $2.01 Million in Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 57,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,009,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.16% of Health Catalyst at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HCAT. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $161,000. California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $232,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of Health Catalyst by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of Health Catalyst during the 3rd quarter worth $316,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.01% of the company’s stock.

HCAT opened at $29.57 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $33.58. Health Catalyst has a 12-month low of $26.00 and a 12-month high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.27, a quick ratio of 5.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine raised Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $46.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Health Catalyst in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Health Catalyst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.00.

Health Catalyst, Inc provides data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. Its products include analytics platform, accountable care and financial, benchmarking and comparative analytics, care management and population health, clinical analytics, operations and performance management, patient safety, and services.

