Eagle Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,120 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,902 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $2,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in OXY. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the third quarter valued at $93,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 36.9% during the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,353 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 16.8% during the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 29,442 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 4.6% during the third quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,145 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $369,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 45.6% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the period. 76.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

In related news, Director Jack B. Moore bought 12,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $38.61 per share, with a total value of $498,069.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 129,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,988,527.83. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE OXY opened at $36.19 on Wednesday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $36.00 and a 1-year high of $68.83. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.90 and a 200-day moving average of $42.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a market capitalization of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.65, a PEG ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 0.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.73%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 63.07%.

OXY has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Tudor Pickering raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Edward Jones raised Occidental Petroleum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Mizuho raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $44.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Occidental Petroleum has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.48.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas.

Featured Story: Holder of Record

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY).

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.