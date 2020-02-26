Eagle Asset Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Xerox Corp (NYSE:XRX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 72,486 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XRX. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 91,074 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,357,000 after purchasing an additional 7,983 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 68.7% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 65,321 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 26,612 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 135.4% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 24,737 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 14,229 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in shares of Xerox by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 173,925 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,482,000 after purchasing an additional 35,325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,940,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

XRX opened at $36.46 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.79. Xerox Corp has a 52 week low of $27.25 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a PE ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 1.81.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.22. Xerox had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 19.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Xerox Corp will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on XRX. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Xerox to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xerox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Sunday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Xerox from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Xerox from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.20.

Xerox Corporation designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions worldwide. It offers intelligent workplace services, including managed print services; digitization services; and digital solutions, such as workflow automation, personalization and communication software, and content management.

