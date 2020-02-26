Eagle Asset Management Inc. Raises Holdings in Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:TENB) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 109,878 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,878 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Tenable were worth $2,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Tenable by 333.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,592 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tenable by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tenable during the first quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its position in shares of Tenable by 27.4% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 12,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Tenable from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tenable from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:TENB opened at $26.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.67. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.46 and a beta of 2.56. Tenable Holdings Inc has a 52-week low of $20.77 and a 52-week high of $36.26.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $97.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.27 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 67.45% and a negative net margin of 27.92%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.12) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Tenable Holdings Inc will post -1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tenable news, Director Ping Li sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.84, for a total value of $974,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John C. Huffard, Jr. sold 15,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.54, for a total value of $407,389.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,671.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,341 shares of company stock valued at $2,180,465. 31.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company enterprise software platform enables visibility into an organization's cyber exposure across the attack surface and deep insights that help organizations translate vulnerability data into business insights to understand and reduce their cybersecurity risk.

