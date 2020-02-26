Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,357 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,248 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,357 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,927,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Monte Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.9% during the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 9,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 27,583 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,461,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 11,266 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,939,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signet Financial Management LLC increased its holdings in Oracle by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 17,964 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 50.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ORCL stock opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $54.49 and a 200-day moving average of $54.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $49.89 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Oracle’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Oracle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.67.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

