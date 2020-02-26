easyJet (LON:EZJ) Given a GBX 1,616 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,616 ($21.26) target price on easyJet (LON:EZJ) in a report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Liberum Capital reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 1,100 ($14.47) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,350 ($17.76) to GBX 1,450 ($19.07) and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,360 ($17.89) to GBX 1,570 ($20.65) and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 1,800 ($23.68) price target on shares of easyJet in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on easyJet from GBX 1,300 ($17.10) to GBX 1,400 ($18.42) and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 1,419.10 ($18.67).

Shares of easyJet stock opened at GBX 1,187.50 ($15.62) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,469.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 1,266.63. easyJet has a 1-year low of GBX 840 ($11.05) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,570 ($20.65). The company has a market cap of $4.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.53.

In other news, insider Andrew Findlay sold 3,890 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,429 ($18.80), for a total value of £55,588.10 ($73,122.99). Also, insider Nick Leeder purchased 972 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,525 ($20.06) per share, for a total transaction of £14,823 ($19,498.82). Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,003 shares of company stock valued at $1,526,948.

About easyJet

easyJet plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an airline carrier primarily in Europe. As of September 30, 2018, the company operated 979 routes and a fleet of 315 aircraft. It also engages in the trading and leasing of aircraft; and the provision of graphic design services. easyJet plc was founded in 1995 and is based in Luton, the United Kingdom.

