Empyrean Energy (LON:EME) Sets New 12-Month Low at $7.01

Empyrean Energy Plc. (LON:EME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 7.01 ($0.09) and last traded at GBX 7.10 ($0.09), with a volume of 261581 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 7.20 ($0.09).

The firm has a market capitalization of $29.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.41, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 7.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 8.57.

Empyrean Energy Company Profile (LON:EME)

Empyrean Energy Plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties. It has a 100% working interest in the Block 29/11 project located in the Pearl River Mouth Basin, offshore China; and 10% working interest in the Duyung production sharing contract that covers an area of approximately 1,100km2 in the West Natuna Basin, Indonesia.

