Eni SpA (NYSE:E) Receives $22.50 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Eni SpA (NYSE:E) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $22.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on E. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ENI in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine raised ENI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

E stock opened at $25.68 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.19. ENI has a fifty-two week low of $25.62 and a fifty-two week high of $36.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.77.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 6.6% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 924,298 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $28,182,000 after acquiring an additional 57,246 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 757,237 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $23,444,000 after acquiring an additional 314,650 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 728,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $22,544,000 after acquiring an additional 4,237 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 456,478 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $14,133,000 after acquiring an additional 47,265 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of ENI by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 389,903 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 82,589 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eni S.p.A. engages in the oil and gas, electricity generation and sale, and petrochemicals businesses. The company is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production activities, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) operations in 43 countries, including Italy, Libya, Egypt, Norway, the United Kingdom, Angola, Congo, Nigeria, the United States, Kazakhstan, Algeria, Australia, Iraq, Indonesia, Ghana, Mozambique, Oman, and the United Arab Emirates.

