Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) Holdings Decreased by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Equity BancShares Inc (NASDAQ:EQBK) by 6.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,765 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,366 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC owned 0.13% of Equity BancShares worth $610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 72.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 608.7% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,260 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Equity BancShares by 26.3% during the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,369 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $144,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the last quarter. Providence Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Equity BancShares during the third quarter valued at $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ EQBK opened at $27.33 on Wednesday. Equity BancShares Inc has a twelve month low of $22.75 and a twelve month high of $34.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $430.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.87 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.91.

Equity BancShares (NASDAQ:EQBK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.08. Equity BancShares had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 12.76%. The business had revenue of $39.05 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Equity BancShares Inc will post 2.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Equity BancShares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub raised Equity BancShares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Equity BancShares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Equity BancShares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Equity Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Equity Bank that provides a range of financial services primarily to businesses, business owners, and individuals. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand, savings, money market, and time deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate-backed, commercial lines of credit, working capital, term, equipment financing, acquisition, expansion and development, borrowing base, real estate construction loans, homebuilder, agricultural, government guaranteed, and other loans, as well as letters of credit to national and regional companies, restaurant franchisees, hoteliers, real estate developers, manufacturing and industrial companies, agribusiness companies, and other businesses.

