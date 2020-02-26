Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $1,138.00

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC (LON:ERM) shares reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 1,138 ($14.97) and last traded at GBX 1,138 ($14.97), with a volume of 52531 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,164 ($15.31).

Several research firms recently weighed in on ERM. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,200 ($15.79) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,300 ($17.10) target price (down previously from GBX 1,335 ($17.56)) on shares of Euromoney Institutional Investor in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Get Euromoney Institutional Investor alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.42. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,246.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,326.54.

About Euromoney Institutional Investor (LON:ERM)

Euromoney Institutional Investor PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a business-to-business information company in the United Kingdom, North America, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Asset Management; Pricing, Data and Market Intelligence; Banking and Finance; and Commodity Events.

Recommended Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Euromoney Institutional Investor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.