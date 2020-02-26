Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN) Reaches New 52-Week High at $375.00

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy (LON:FARN)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 375 ($4.93) and last traded at GBX 320 ($4.21), with a volume of 403964 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 282.50 ($3.72).

Separately, Panmure Gordon restated an “under review” rating on shares of Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy in a research note on Friday, February 7th.

Get Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 250.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 188.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.99 million and a P/E ratio of -3.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 577.78.

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Company Profile (LON:FARN)

Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy operates as a clinical stage drug discovery and development company in Finland. It has a pipeline of drug development projects focusing on acute organ traumas, vascular damage, and cancer immunotherapy. The company's lead product candidate is Traumakine, a recombinant human IFN beta-1a, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS).

Further Reading: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Faron Pharmaceuticals Oy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.