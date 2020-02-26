Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) Given “Neutral” Rating at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their neutral rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks (LON:FEVR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on FEVR. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 2,300 ($30.26) to GBX 1,500 ($19.73) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. HSBC reiterated a buy rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Fevertree Drinks from GBX 3,250 ($42.75) to GBX 2,900 ($38.15) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector performer rating on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup restated a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,650 ($21.70) price objective on shares of Fevertree Drinks in a research report on Monday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,322.92 ($30.56).

Shares of LON FEVR opened at GBX 1,377 ($18.11) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,576.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,008.34. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion and a PE ratio of 25.13. Fevertree Drinks has a 52-week low of GBX 1,341 ($17.64) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,290 ($43.28). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 4.35 and a current ratio of 5.17.

In related news, insider William (Bill) Ronald acquired 7,229 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,390 ($18.28) per share, for a total transaction of £100,483.10 ($132,179.82). Also, insider Kevin Havelock acquired 3,380 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 1,479 ($19.46) per share, for a total transaction of £49,990.20 ($65,759.27).

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and supplies premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Indian tonic water, Mediterranean tonic water, elderflower tonic water, aromatic tonic water, Clementine tonic water, lemon tonic water, ginger beer, ginger ale, Madagascan cola, Sicilian lemonade, lemonade, and spring soda water.

