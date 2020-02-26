Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.27

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 24th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.27 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. This is an increase from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24.

Fifth Third Bancorp has increased its dividend by an average of 17.0% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Fifth Third Bancorp has a payout ratio of 32.4% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Fifth Third Bancorp to earn $3.12 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 30.8%.

Shares of NASDAQ FITB opened at $27.07 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.70. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $24.17 and a one year high of $31.64. The firm has a market cap of $20.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.35.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.05). Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.65% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 2.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 3,224 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.23, for a total transaction of $91,013.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,520,863.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Frank R. Forrest sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.53, for a total value of $228,975.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,474 shares in the company, valued at $1,693,621.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on FITB shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Cfra raised Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. ValuEngine lowered Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Odeon Capital Group started coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.57.

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

