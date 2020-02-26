FIL Ltd Buys 40,095 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA)

FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA) by 30.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 173,101 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 40,095 shares during the quarter. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Axalta Coating Systems were worth $5,262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 98,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,001,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 1.7% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 43,683 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 9,778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 1,145 shares during the last quarter. 94.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Axalta Coating Systems alerts:

AXTA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.56.

NYSE AXTA opened at $26.76 on Wednesday. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd has a 52 week low of $23.34 and a 52 week high of $32.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.47.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 31.81%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Axalta Coating Systems’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd will post 1.9 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Profile

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems. It operates in two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The Performance Coatings segment offers water and solvent borne products and systems that are used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

Featured Article: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AXTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd (NYSE:AXTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Axalta Coating Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axalta Coating Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.