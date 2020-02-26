FIL Ltd Grows Position in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) by 284,676.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,021 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 37,008 shares during the period. FIL Ltd’s holdings in Synopsys were worth $5,153,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNPS. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 63.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 2,062,231 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $283,041,000 after buying an additional 798,176 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Synopsys by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,891,437 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,658,997,000 after purchasing an additional 554,602 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $26,307,000. Coastal Investment Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the fourth quarter valued at $21,854,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the third quarter valued at $19,930,000. 87.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SNPS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Synopsys from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $200.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on Synopsys in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Synopsys presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.92.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 212,224 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.74, for a total transaction of $31,778,421.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 246,397 shares in the company, valued at $36,895,486.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph W. Logan sold 32,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.77, for a total value of $4,884,948.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 116,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,614,308.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 274,624 shares of company stock worth $40,969,270. 1.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Synopsys stock opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a twelve month low of $100.65 and a twelve month high of $166.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.42, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $152.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.91.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The semiconductor company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. Synopsys had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 14.31%. The firm had revenue of $834.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $821.55 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Synopsys, Inc. will post 3.78 EPS for the current year.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits (ICs). It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform, which provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field-programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

