Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) to Issue Dividend of GBX 1.23

Finsbury Food Group plc (LON:FIF) declared a dividend on Monday, February 24th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.23 ($0.02) per share on Friday, April 24th. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

FIF opened at GBX 96.75 ($1.27) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 99.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 84.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.54, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.01. Finsbury Food Group has a one year low of GBX 58 ($0.76) and a one year high of GBX 105 ($1.38).

In other Finsbury Food Group news, insider John Duffy sold 602,819 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 98 ($1.29), for a total transaction of £590,762.62 ($777,114.73).

Finsbury Food Group Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells a range of cakes, bread, and bakery snack products in the United Kingdom and internationally. It offers a range of bread and morning goods, such as rolls, hot cross buns, muffins, artisan breads, and healthy lifestyle and organic breads, as well as baguettes, doughnuts, and morning pastries under the Village Bakery, Vogel's, and Cranks Organic brands; and cakes, including sponge cakes, loaf cakes, seasonal cakes, and individually portioned sweet snacks, such as chocolate cake bites, cake slices, cake bars, and mini rolls.

