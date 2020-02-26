First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 7,352 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 10.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 79,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 7,352 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 996 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. First Interstate Bank increased its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 607.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 2,236 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Energy Transfer LP Unit during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.70% of the company’s stock.

ET has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.33.

In related news, Director Richard D. Brannon acquired 100,000 shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $1,279,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 238,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,055,940.28. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ET stock opened at $11.22 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 1.57. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 52 week low of $10.84 and a 52 week high of $15.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $12.88 and a 200-day moving average of $12.83.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

