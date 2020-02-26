First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:FTLS) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,411 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF were worth $977,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 13,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $685,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 16,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the period.

FTLS stock opened at $41.99 on Wednesday. First Trust Long/Short Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $38.43 and a 12-month high of $44.34. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.99.

