First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.04 Million Stake in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 12,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,978 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 4,501 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 5,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.1% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,786 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on ES shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $88.79.

Shares of ES stock opened at $93.38 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.48 and its 200-day moving average is $84.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.83 billion, a PE ratio of 33.23, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.18. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $68.38 and a 52 week high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 10.66%. Eversource Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.73 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a boost from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.03%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

