First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $936,000 Holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 153 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SOXX. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Rice Partnership LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 216 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 310.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 263 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period.

Shares of SOXX opened at $237.33 on Wednesday. iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $175.07 and a fifty-two week high of $269.36. The business’s 50-day moving average is $256.68 and its 200-day moving average is $231.96.

About iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

