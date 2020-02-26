First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $966,000 Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. reduced its holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,333 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 946 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,086,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 13.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 138,611 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $9,198,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 22,614 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 546,401 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $34,352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,207 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MMP opened at $57.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.69. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $57.72 and a 52-week high of $67.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $61.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.69.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The firm had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $840.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $1.0275 dividend. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.34%.

In other news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,334,023.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,780 shares in the company, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $69.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.23.

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

