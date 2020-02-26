First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in Newell Brands Inc (NYSE:NWL) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,461 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,014 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWL. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 98.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE NWL opened at $17.03 on Wednesday. Newell Brands Inc has a 12 month low of $13.04 and a 12 month high of $20.99. The stock has a market cap of $7.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Newell Brands (NYSE:NWL) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 14th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.03. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 9.55% and a negative net margin of 46.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Newell Brands Inc will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Consumer Edge cut Newell Brands from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.67.

Newell Brands Inc designs, manufactures, sources, and distributes consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company's Live segment offers household products, including kitchen appliances, gourmet cookware, bakeware and cutlery, food storage and home storage products, fresh preserving products, and home fragrance products; and baby gear, infant care, and health products primarily under Aprica, Baby Jogger, Ball, Calphalon, Chesapeake Bay Candle, Crock-Pot, FoodSaver, Graco, Mr.

