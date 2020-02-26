First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 1,215 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 12.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,215 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of PSX. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 815.7% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 11,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 71,887 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $7,361,000 after purchasing an additional 5,010 shares during the last quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 183.3% during the 3rd quarter. CastleArk Alternatives LLC now owns 37,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,830,000 after purchasing an additional 24,200 shares during the last quarter. BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,248,000. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank increased its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 14,524 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $82.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.10. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $80.24 and a 12 month high of $119.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $38.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.12.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Phillips 66 had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.81%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.72%.

PSX has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Bank of America lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Phillips 66 from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.08.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

