First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Sells 5,076 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,434 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after selling 5,076 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 34.9% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,256 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth about $81,000. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CTSH opened at $64.48 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp has a 52 week low of $56.73 and a 52 week high of $74.85. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.77 and its 200 day moving average is $62.60. The company has a market cap of $36.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology service provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 10.98% and a return on equity of 20.60%. The company had revenue of $4.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Cognizant Technology Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 22.06%.

Cognizant Technology Solutions declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the information technology service provider to purchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

CTSH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 price objective for the company. Atlantic Securities started coverage on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.06.

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, CFO Karen Mcloughlin sold 18,396 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.02, for a total transaction of $1,140,919.92. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 68,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,972.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Francisco Dsouza sold 62,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $3,843,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 225,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,944,954.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 251,011 shares of company stock worth $15,466,734. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology. It offers analytics and artificial intelligence, digital engineering, intelligent process automation, interactive, and hybrid cloud services and solutions; and application development, systems integration, application testing and maintenance, infrastructure, and business process services.

