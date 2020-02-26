First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Trims Holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its holdings in First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,008 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 110 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $947,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 2.5% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 6,406 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 0.8% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 303,587 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,357,000 after purchasing an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 208.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 19,286 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,865,000 after purchasing an additional 13,036 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 527.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 100,215 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,691,000 after purchasing an additional 84,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in First Republic Bank by 2.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,563,764 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $924,816,000 after purchasing an additional 233,424 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

Shares of NYSE FRC opened at $109.97 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $19.26 billion, a PE ratio of 21.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.18. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $87.43 and a fifty-two week high of $122.34.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 14th. The bank reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $877.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $876.90 million. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 11.08% and a net margin of 22.38%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that First Republic Bank will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 30th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 29th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.62%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays lowered First Republic Bank from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on First Republic Bank from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co lowered First Republic Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.27.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC).

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.