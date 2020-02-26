First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) Stock Holdings Reduced by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC lowered its position in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd (NYSE:FPF) by 31.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,287 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,855 shares during the quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd were worth $596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Weaver Consulting Group acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 586.9% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 51.9% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 1,906 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd in the fourth quarter worth about $219,000.

Shares of NYSE:FPF opened at $23.73 on Wednesday. First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd has a fifty-two week low of $21.30 and a fifty-two week high of $24.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.77.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a $0.132 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.68%.

First Trust Intrmdt Drtn Prfrd & Incm Fd Company Profile

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

