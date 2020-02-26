First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Sold by Cetera Advisors LLC

Cetera Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 819 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $572,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FIXD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 11,867.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 188,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,767,000 after purchasing an additional 186,911 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 131.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,781,000 after purchasing an additional 139,962 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 220.0% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 171,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,886,000 after purchasing an additional 117,886 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,615,000. Finally, Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 49.9% during the 3rd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 283,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,945,000 after purchasing an additional 94,508 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ FIXD opened at $53.13 on Wednesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 12 month low of $49.61 and a 12 month high of $53.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.47.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

